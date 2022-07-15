Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage in southwestern France

Nearly 7,300 hectares (over 18,000 acres) of forest and land have been burnt in wildfires raging in southwestern France, local media reported on Friday.

Some 1,000 firefighters are struggling to contain blazes that started on Tuesday in the southwestern Gironde region, which includes Bordeaux and lies on the coast, according to French news outlet France24.

Around 2,000 more hectares were destroyed in the past 24 hours, while 11,000 people have so far been evacuated, including holiday-goers from campsites, including some 6,000 on Wednesday and 4,000 more on Thursday.

Authorities in Gironde said the situation is "still adverse."

The region is one of France's most popular tourist destinations, known for its vineyards, chateaux, and charming villages that attract visitors from around the world.

In the town of Landiras, just south of Bordeaux, 4,200 hectares have been burnt and 480 people evacuated. Three houses and two restaurants in the area were gutted, according to authorities.

Along the Atlantic coast, 3,100 hectares have been consumed by fire in areas near the Dune du Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe.