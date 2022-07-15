Russia threatens residents in occupied areas with expulsions

In occupied parts of Ukraine, pro-Russian administrations are threatening residents with expulsions to Ukrainian-controlled territory if they voice criticism of the new leadership.



The measure aims to "maintain order" and counter "threats to socio-political stability," according to decrees published on Friday in the southern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.



The deportations apply in the case of "denigration" of government organs and Russia's foreign policy as well as the Russian army and allied forces. Unauthorized demonstrations, disruption of school activities or and unauthorized political activity are also to be punished in this way.



Russia has occupied large parts of southern Ukraine since its invasion. There are fears that Moscow could organize referendums to annex the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.



In the two occupied areas, the residents have repeatedly protested against their new rulers.



