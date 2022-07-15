Poland to buy 116 used Abrams tanks from U.S., says minister

Poland will buy 116 used Abrams tanks from the United States, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, as Warsaw strengthens its armed forces following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland has vowed to raise its defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product and more than double the size of its army to deter any possible attack after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two.

"We agreed a contract with the USA concerning the purchase on preferential terms of 116 used Abrams tanks," Mariusz Blaszczak told public broadcaster TVP Info, adding that the deal would "significantly strengthen" Poland's defence capabilities

The deal comes in addition to a contract for the purchase of 250 Abrams tanks announced in April.

Blaszczak did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.