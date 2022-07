Hurricane Darby, which at the beginning of the week reached Category 4, entered in the last hours to the Central Pacific, where it gets weakened while it advances into the open water

According to Thursday's bulletin of the National Hurricane Center ( NHC ), it was located 780 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii and 980 miles east-northeast of Honolulu, Hawaii.

The storm had continuous winds of 90 miles per hour and was moving toward the west with a speed of 16 mph.