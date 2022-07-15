German tourists accused of starting Mallorca fire released on bail

Eight German tourists who have been in custody on the Spanish island of Mallorca for almost two months on charges of arson were allowed to leave prison on Friday.



The release on bail of €12,000 was granted by the investigating judge at the request of the defence, the local judiciary said.



The incident happened in May when the tourists were having a party on their hotel balcony and flicked cigarette butts onto the reed canopy of the Why Not restaurant below, starting a fire.



The German-run restaurant is located near Playa de Palma, a beach strip popularized in German culture as the Ballermann, after the name of a beachside cafe.



The fire damaged two pubs, a flat and parts of the restaurant. Two people suffered minor injuries.



Originally, 13 people were under investigation for the fire. One man was released from detainment the day after the blaze because he was able to prove he was in the shower at the time of the incident. Four others were released after paying a bail of €12,000.



