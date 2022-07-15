Erdoğan, Aliyev hold phone call on 6th anniversary of defeated July 15 coup attempt in 2016

The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents spoke on the phone on Friday to mark the sixth anniversary of the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, according to an official statement.

Commemorating those killed and injured, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev stressed that the resistance that night against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was a great example of heroism, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, thanked Aliyev for his "sensitivity" on the matter, added the statement.

Erdogan underlined that Türkiye and Azerbaijan stand united in true solidarity with each other in both good times and bad.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The attempt by FETO to overthrow the government began around 10 p.m. local time (1900GMT) on July 15, 2016, and was thwarted by 8 a.m. the next day.

Standing against the threat, the Turkish people courageously showed the world that they would not tolerate any attempt to thwart their will as expressed through their democratically elected government.