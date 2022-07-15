Closed M6 road near Carlisle following fire from crash is now open

The M6 road near Carlisle, United Kingdom, which was closed due to a major collision, is now open, National Highways North-West reported on Friday.

Two lorries crashed at about 1900 BST on Thursday, causing a severe blaze, melting the surface of the road. The repairing process of the surface was ongoing, Highways North West had said earlier Friday, adding later that all the lanes were reopened.

It also had said earlier that more than 10kms of tailbacks could be seen on Friday, triggering at least 90 minutes of delays above normal travel times.

"Complete gridlock" and long delays were also reported by the motorists that were stuck in traffic.

Nobody was seriously injured in the accident, the officials said.