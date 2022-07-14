Russia tightens restrictions on foreign media outlets amid Ukraine war

Russia 's president on Thursday authorized the country's attorney general to block foreign media from countries that do the same to Russian outlets.

Amid international pushback over the ongoing war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin signed new legislation that gave the attorney general power to order outlets off the air in Russia if their home country does the same to Russian media.

The law also includes measures to block media that spread false reports on Russia's military or publish information aimed at discrediting it or material calling for participation in unauthorized events.

Special economic measures were also included in legislation signed by Putin, along with the issue of creating youth organizations that many have compared to similar bodies that existed under the Soviet Union.

Putin also approved a law "defending information" on Russia's gold and currency reserves that includes measures against their publication.

Another law toughened the punishment for torture to up to 12 years in prison.