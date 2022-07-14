Puma on loose scares Villa Gesell, residents urged to stay home

Two pumas were spotted during the early hours of Wednesday in Villa Gesell, Argentina. Hence classes in all of the schools in the city were suspended and residents were asked to stay at their homes.

According to A24, one puma was an adult that entered the urban zone, while the other one is believed to be in the forest area.

The feline that entered the city was located in different places of the city.

Police and the local security team are working to take the situation under control.

"It was something surprising in the early hours seeing a puma in video recordings, and even in right at the city center," told A24, the secretary of the local security, Mauricio Andersen.

He also confirmed that the classes of more than 10 schools in Villa Gesell were suspended.

It is expected that the officials to put the animal to sleep and then transfer it.