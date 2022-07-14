ITALYS DRAGHI FACES KEY TEST IN SENATE STATE AID VOTE

The government of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi faces a crucial test on Thursday, after the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) said it would not participate in a Senate vote on state aid for firms and households impacted by the war in Ukraine.



The vote, which was due to begin at 9:30 am (0730 GMT), could turn into a de facto vote of confidence in Draghi's government.



The populist M5S, led by Giuseppe Conte, is not happy with the measures, demanding more assistance for families among other things.



It abstained from a vote on the aid package last week in the larger Chamber of Deputies, while separately expressing confidence in the government. The two issues are not separated in the Senate vote.



"We are absolutely ready for dialogue and to make our constructive contribution to this government," Conte said late on Wednesday, while adding that his party would not participate in Thursday's vote.



Fears abound that Conte's anti-establishment party could quit the government majority over the issue. Draghi recently stressed that he considered the movement an essential part of his coalition.



Media are speculating on what could happen next, with La Stampa daily claiming in a headline on Thursday that "Draghi is ready to quit."



Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, is expected on Thursday to update President Sergio Mattarella on the situation, according to media reports.



If M5S left, the government would still retain a majority of Social Democrats, centrist parties and the far-right Lega.



After Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio recently left the M5S with his supporters, it lost some seats in parliament and is no longer largest party there.



Early elections are considered unlikely, however.