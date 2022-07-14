ESTONIAS GOVERNMENT RESIGNS TO FORM NEW COALITION

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas formally handed in her resignation on Thursday, in a preliminary step in the process to form a new government.



The 45-year-old informed parliament in Tallinn of her decision and offered her resignation to President Alar Karis. According to Estonian law, this automatically signals the resignation of the government as a whole, which has been governing for over a month without a parliamentary majority.



She was immediately given the mandate to form a government by Karis and remains in office until the new government is formed.



According to the chancellery, she has asked the Estonian parliament, the Riikikogu, to hold an extraordinary sitting on Friday, shortly before it breaks up for the summer.



The Riikikogu will then vote on a new governing coalition consisting of Kallas' own Reform Party, the social democrats, and the conservative Isamaa party.



The three-party coalition, which has governed together before, will hold a majority of 55 of the 101 seats in parliament.



The coalition of the Reform Party and the left-wing Centre Party had fallen apart in early July after power struggles and weeks of political obstruction.



Kallas had subsequently dissolved the coalition, dismissed the seven Cabinet ministers belonging to the Centre Party, and ruled with a minority government since.



The economically liberal Reform Party, social democrats, and Isamaa party finalized their coalition agreement last week after long negotiations. Each of the three parties will receive five ministerial posts in the new government.



The coalition agreement is due to be signed on Friday.



President Karis, who will have to appoint the next Cabinet, said he will want to meet with all designated ministers in person.



"I hope that the new government can start its activities already next week," Karis wrote on Twitter.