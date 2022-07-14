Biden immigration enforcement memo prioritizes family unity, replaces Trump guidance

A U.S. immigration enforcement directive issued on Thursday calls on federal officers to ask immigrants about their parental status during arrests, part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden to prioritize family unity and replacing the more restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump .

The directive, issued to all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees, also calls for previously deported immigrants outside the United States to be allowed back into the country on a temporary basis for child custody hearings.







