Lithuania, moving up timetable, aims to host more NATO troops by 2025

Lithuania wants to create the necessary infrastructure to host a NATO brigade led by Germany as early as mid-2025.

The plans were confirmed by the head of the parliamentary committee for national security and defence, Laurynas Kasciunas, in Vilnius on Wednesday.

Until now, 2027 had been floated as the target date for to station more NATO troops in the country, which is part of the European Union and as well as the defence alliance.



In view of Russia's war on Ukraine, NATO decided last month at summit to strengthen its eastern flank. Accordingly, the existing multinational NATO battlegroups are to be expanded to brigade level. Germany is to lead a combat brigade with 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers for Lithuania. Under the initial plans, only parts of the brigade will be stationed on the ground. Others are to remain on standby in the respective troop-contributing countries.



According to Defence Minister Arvydas Anusauskas, the stationing of a combat brigade in Lithuania requires the construction of warehouses for weapons and equipment as well as the infrastructure to accommodate the troops. The ministry has prepared development plans for this and is now coordinating funding options, he wrote on Facebook.



Since 2017, a NATO battalion with currently about 1600 soldiers has been stationed in Lithuania, which borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia's ally Belarus. It is led by the German army, which currently has the largest contingent of more than 1,000 troops. The battalion is integrated into the Lithuanian infantry brigade "Iron Wolf".