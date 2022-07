Iran said US President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East, which starts on Wednesday, will not bring about security for Israel, the Islamic republic's regional arch-enemy.

"If the visits of the American officials to the countries of the region are to strengthen the position of the Zionist regime and to normalise the relations of this regime with some countries, their efforts will not create security for the Zionists in any way," President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement, referring to Israel.