French government suffers first defeat in new legislative year

The opposition in France has deleted a central part of a proposed Covid-19 bill in the first-reading in the National Assembly, a first defeat for the government in the new legislature.



The bill was adopted on Wednesday, but in a much-reduced form. It was the first legislative project voted on by the newly composed National Assembly.



The centrist camp of President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne lost its absolute majority in the National Assembly in the parliamentary election in June.



The vote on Wednesday shows how difficult it will be for the government to find majorities in the parliamentary chamber.



The proposed bill was about maintaining some preventive measures against the coronavirus.



An essential part of it was the possibility to reintroduce a proof requirement for travel abroad and to France in the coming months. However, the National Assembly deleted this item completely.



After the vote, Borne wrote on Twitter that the situation was serious, saying the opposition would prevent any virus checks at the borders.



The bill will now be voted by the Senate. Even though the government is counting on amending the bill in its favour, it is not yet foreseeable that the more conservative chamber will comply the request.