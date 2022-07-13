Brazil to conclude new deals with Russia for purchase of diesel

Brazil is in the process of concluding new deals with Russia for the purchase of diesel, business newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.



According to the report, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França said after a UN Security Council meeting in New York that his country wanted to buy "as much disesel" as it can from Russia.



"Russia is a strategic partner for Brazil. We are BRICS partners. We are also heavily dependent on fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus. And, of course, Russia is a big supplier of oil and gas. You can ask Germany about it, you can ask Europe about it. So, in Brazil, we are short of diesel," he said.



BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had said on Monday that the fuel would arrive in the country in two months. "Russia continues to trade with the whole world," Bolsonaro said, according to Brazilian news portal G1.



Bolsonaro visited Russia in February, shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, and met Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Brazilian politician, the talks were to improve trade relations.



Brazil is one of the world's leading agricultural producers.



In view of the presidential election in October, Bolsonaro is also keen on reducing fuel prices.