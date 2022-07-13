Blinken invites slain journalist’s family to meet US officials

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken invited the family of slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to a meeting in Washington, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Wednesday.

Sullivan told reporters aboard US President Joe Biden's plane flying to Israel that Blinken had spoken over the phone with Abu Akleh's family and invited them to meet with US officials.

"The administration, at the president's direction, has been very much engaged in helping try to determine what exactly happened around the tragic circumstances of her death," he said.

"There will have to be efforts made in accountability and making sure that we find a way to conclude this chapter justly. This is someone who was a journalist, an American citizen. The President, the Secretary of State, the entire team grieves for the family," he said.

Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian-American journalist working for the Doha-based Al Jazeera network, was shot dead May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

While Palestinian officials and Al Jazeera accused Israel of killing the reporter, Tel Aviv denied any responsibility.

Last week, the family of Abu Akleh criticized the findings of a US forensic analysis into the journalist's death and requested to meet with Biden during his visit to the Middle East region.

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday at the start of a regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.