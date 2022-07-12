 Contact Us
News World UN aid to conflict-hit Syria from Turkey extended until January

UN aid to conflict-hit Syria from Turkey extended until January

Reuters WORLD
Published July 12,2022
Subscribe
UN AID TO CONFLICT-HIT SYRIA FROM TURKEY EXTENDED UNTIL JANUARY

The United Nations Security Council voted on Tuesday to allow U.N. aid deliveries to continue until Jan. 10 to some 4 million people in northwest Syria from Türkiye, reaching a deal on its third attempt after the mandate for the operation expired.

The United States, Britain and France abstained from the vote because they wanted to extend the long-running humanitarian aid operation for one year.

Russia vetoed that move in a vote on Friday and then failed in its own push for a six-month renewal. The mandate for the aid operation expired on Sunday.