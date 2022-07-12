News World Ukrainian military reports counter-attack in occupied Kherson

Ukrainian military reports counter-attack in occupied Kherson

DPA WORLD Published July 12,2022 Subscribe

The Ukrainian military said it had started a counteroffensive against Russian troops occupying parts of the southern Ukrainian Kherson region.



A weapons depot in the city of Nova Kakhovka was among the targets in the offensive to reclaim territory that started late Monday, the Ukrainian military's southern command said in an update.



A howitzer and military technology were destroyed and Russian forces lost more than 50 soldiers, according to the Ukrainian side.



Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday reported at least seven were dead, four missing and dozens injured after the attack, citing the pro-Russian leadership installed in Nova Kakhovka.



Many people were buried under rubble and hundreds of homes were damaged, according to the RIA Novosti report.



It was not initially possible to independently verify statements from either side.



Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and Kiev has been mounting a defence for some four and a half months.



Kiev recently called on civilians to flee as it announced plans to recapture areas that had been lost to Moscow, particularly with the help of weapons supplied by Western nations.



Moscow says a US-supplied high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) launcher was used in the Ukrainian attack on Nova Kakhovka. This could not be immediately verified.



The arms deliveries from the US and other Western nations to Ukraine are seen by Russia as "an aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis," according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.



She blamed the US for an increased risk of direct military confrontation between the two nations.



"Washington and its allies are dangerously balancing on the brink of an open military confrontation with our country - and that means: a direct armed conflict between nuclear powers," Zakharova added.



The US said on Tuesday it will provide a further $1.7 billion in aid to boost Ukraine's national budget for the payment of the salaries of health workers.



The sum is intended to ensure that the government in Kiev can continue its work and guarantee basic services such as health care.



The US Agency for International Development said it has already given a total of $4 billion in the form of grants. The funding has been used to run hospitals and schools and to provide gas and electricity to critical infrastructure, it said.



Elsewhere, British intelligence experts believe that, due to a lack of fighters on the ground, the Russian army may be turning to "non-traditional recruitment" and that includes inmates from Russian prisons for the Wagner Private Military Company.



The Wagner group is a network of mercenaries, widely described as the private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Officially, however, the group does not exist.



"If true, this move likely indicates difficulties in replacing the significant numbers of Russian casualties," the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its daily report on Tuesday.



The Ukrainian secret service has recently said that Russia was recruiting prisoners for paramilitary organizations in view of the high number of losses.



The men were promised early release after fulfilling their contractually agreed duties, the agency said. The information, however could not be independently verified.



The British report added that Russian troops continued to make small incremental territorial gains in the Donetsk region, with Russia claiming to have seized control of the town of Hryhorivka.



The number of people who died in a Russian missile attack in the Donest village of Chasiv Yar has risen to 45, according to Ukrainian authorities.



The missile struck a residential building on Saturday. Since then, nine people have been rescued from the rubble alive, the civil defence authorities in Donetsk said on Tuesday.



Kiev has described the structure as a civilian residential building while the Russian military says it attacked a building used for military purposes. The information could not be independently verified.



Fighting continued across in the region and beyond.



A woman was injured by artillery fire in the nearby city of Slovyansk. Other towns including Bachmut and Soledar also came under fire. At least five people were injured by Russian attacks in neighbouring Kharkiv, according to military governor Oleh Syneyhubov.



