Strong winds shook, damaged suspension bridge in Angelópolis, Mexico

Strong winds and rains in the city of Angelópolis in Mexico on Monday, July 11, caused a suspension bridge between two hotels to shake heavily.

The images that show the bridge between the Quinta hotel and Wyndham hotel moving from one side to the other during several seconds due to the strong winds recorded in the evening.

According to the witnesses in the Angelópolis region, these strong movements in the suspension bridge caused some of the cristals of it to fall.

Despite this, there are no reports of injured people because of the crystal falls of the bridge as of now. However, these objects have affected some of the roads they fell.

Posts shared in social media give general view of the incident.

🔴😵 Así se mecía el puente colgante de la zona de Angelópolis en #Puebla durante los fuertes vientos y lluvia de esta tarde. Testigos señalan que algunos cristales de la estuctura se desprendieron y cayeron al vacío. Se desconoce si hubo heridos o daños materiales.@Pueblaonline pic.twitter.com/zb0eGqC6rt — Arturo Luna Silva (@ALunaSilva) July 11, 2022