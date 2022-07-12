Rear-end collision with traffic jam on German motorway kills three

Three people were killed in a major motorway accident on a key east-west artery in Germany on Tuesday, police said.



The accident occurred on the A2 near Burg in the state of Saxony-Anhalt on Tuesday at midday.



According to the police, a truck hit the end of a traffic jam, shoving a car with a trailer into the path of another truck. The vehicles burst into flames and sent large plume of smoke over the scene.



The truck driver responsible for the rear-end collision and two others in the car with a trailer died, police said. The driver of the other truck was taken to hospital in serious condition



