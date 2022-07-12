Putin promotes industry minister to level of deputy prime minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin is promoting Industry Minister Denis Manturov by elevating his position to that of deputy prime minister.



That means the number of deputies allotted to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin increases from 10 to 11.



Putin issued a decree on Tuesday that nominated Manturov for the new title of deputy prime minister - minister of industry and trade.



This would make Manturov the only member of government to be both a minister and deputy head of government - perhaps an indication of how seriously Putin is taking the concerns of industry in the wake of Western sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine.



Putin has described the economic sanctions as an opportunity to boost Russia's domestic production and become more independent of imports.



Manturov appointment still has to be confirmed by the State Duma, however this is considered a formality.



The vote could come as early as Friday after lawmakers were ordered back from summer recess to hold a special session. Manturov's nomination is on the agenda.



He has been a minister in the Russian government since 2012.



