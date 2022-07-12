ITALYS DRAGHI BELIEVES TENSIONS WITH POPULIST PARTY CAN BE RESOLVED

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he believes that his government only has a future so long as the Five Star Movement (M5S) continues to participate in the coalition.



The stability of Draghi's government has been threatened by simmering tensions with the populist party.



M5S has heavily criticized the government in recent weeks on topics including the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, which it opposes, and the distribution and amount of government financial support in Italy.



Draghi recently held talks with party leader Giuseppe Conte.



Conte said that M5S would stay in the coalition, for now, but also handed Draghi a list of demands.



Draghi said on Tuesday that many of the points were in line with the government's agenda. He added: "For me, there is no government without the Five Star."



Draghi, the 74-year-old former head of the European Central Bank, is viewed as an independent technocrat. He was picked to form a government in early 2021 after a Conte-led coalition collapsed.



