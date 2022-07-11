Indian PM Modi greets Turkish president Erdoğan on Eid al-Adha

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha .

"On the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, through a personal letter to the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, extended on his own behalf & People of India, warm greetings to the President & People of Türkiye," the Indian Embassy in Türkiye tweeted on Sunday.

In Türkiye, this year's "festival of sacrifice," one of the main holidays in the Islamic calendar, fell on July 9.