EUROPES FORECASTERS WARN: TEMPERATURES SET TO SOAR IN NEW HEATWAVE

Southern Europe is facing a new heatwave, with several countries already battling wildfires due to high temperatures and a lasting drought.



Temperatures are reaching more than 40 degrees in Spain and Portugal, with both nations already struggling to contain forest fires.



Spain has recorded 250 major fires in Spain since the end of June, destroying a total of almost 82,000 hectares of forest, almost the same area destroyed throughout the whole of last year.



Portugal is also battling forest fires, with 36 currently burning, according to the country's civil defence agency, adding to the country's woes as it struggles with an extreme heatwave.



The fires might have destroyed between 2,000 and 2,500 hectares, prompting officials to put the entire country on the third-highest alert level.



The central Portuguese cities of Ourém and Pombal, we well as the northern community of Ribeira da Pena were among the worst-affected, with all three threatened by forest fires, according to state broadcaster RTP.



The drought is also causing problems in Italy, where insufficient rainfall in the north means lakes and rivers are drying up.



Five regions in the north have called a state of emergency and some cities turned off some fountains or restricted water use.



In the south, fire brigades are being called out to contain more and more wildfires. The Civil Defence is expecting a busy season for forest fires.



Temperatures are also expected to rise to almost 40 degrees in France this week. Firefighters are also battling numerous forest fires with more expected due to the drought.



Several forest areas are closed off and the city of Nîmes has cancelled fireworks displays planned to mark July 14, a national holiday, as a precaution. Some smaller communities are facing problems with the supply of drinking water.



In Greece, the situation has eased after a lengthy drought and many fires earlier this month. There was heavy rainfall in almost all regions of the country last weekend. However, temperatures are expected to soar above 40 degrees after July 18, forecasters say, especially in the south.



Britain's Meteorological Office has issued a heat warning for large parts of the country for the week ahead, with temperatures expected to rise far into the 30-degree range, which could cause health problems for the young and elderly alike.



A statement from the Met Office said: "Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life, according to PA news agency.



Germany too is struggling with very dry weather, which has led to minor forest fires in the past days.



