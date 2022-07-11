Erdoğan discusses normalization process with Armenian PM Pashinyan over phone

The Turkish president and Armenian prime minister on Monday spoke over the phone and discussed the normalization process between their countries.

" Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance they attach to the bilateral normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, which will also contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region," according to a Turkish presidency statement.

They also expressed their expectations for the immediate implementation of the issues agreed upon during the July 1 talks of the special representatives of the two countries.

In a Twitter post, Pashinyan said: "We expect early implementation of agreements reached in the meeting of our Special Representatives on July 1."