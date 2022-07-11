News
Dutch PM Rutte promises further weapons to Ukraine on Kyiv visit
"It is important that we help here and now and make sure that Ukraine can defend itself," Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Dutch TV station NOS without giving further details.
Published July 11,2022
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has promised Ukraine more weapons during a visit to Kiev.
"It is important that we help here and now and make sure that Ukraine can defend itself," Rutte told Dutch TV station NOS without giving further details.
The country said it had already supplied Ukraine with weapons worth almost €173 million ($175 million), including howitzers. Five of the pieces of heavy weaponry have already been delivered, with three more to follow.
It is Rutte's first visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February. He is scheduled to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in the afternoon.
In the morning, Rutte had visited the heavily bombed suburbs of Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin. He expressed horror at the extent of the devastation caused by the Russian attacks.