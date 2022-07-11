China warns South-East Asian nations not to be used as pawns in rivalry between global powers

China

South-East Asian countries

Wang Yi

ASEAN

on Monday urgednot to take sides in the rivalry between major global powers and warned them not to be used as pawns, in an apparent reference to Washington's policy to contain Beijing.Countries in the region should remain independent and respect each other's sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministersaid in a speech at the secretariat of the Association of the South-East Asian Nations ()."We should insulate this region from geopolitical calculations and the trap of the law of the jungle, from being used as chess pieces in major power rivalry, and from coercion by hegemony and bullying," Wang said.The region should reject attempts to divide it into "confrontational and exclusive groups" in an apparent reference to US-led security initiatives including the so-called Quad and, Wang said.The, or the Quad, consists of the United States, Japan, Australia and India. AUKUS is a security pact under which the United States and Britain will help Canberra build nuclear-powered submarines."We should uphold truethat unites countries within the region and remain open to countries outside, and reject the kind of fakethat keeps a certain country out and targets certain side," he said.Wang has been on a tour of South-East Asia to promote China's, which Beijing has touted as a solution to "thedeficit and security dilemma," and the, an estimated $1 trillion-plus infrastructure initiative to build a network of railways, ports and bridges across 70 countries.