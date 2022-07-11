10 former FARC members killed in Colombia military operation

 Contact Us
Ex-FARC members, including four women, were killed in a helicopter-backed operation in the town of San Vicente del Caguan, in the Caqueta administrative region, in a military operation carried out by Colombia.

Published July 11,2022
The Colombian army has killed 10 former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), it said on Sunday.

A large amount of arms and ammunition were also seized during the operation against the guerilla organization that signed a peace treaty with the government in 2016.

Some members, however, reject the deal and continue to operate in remote areas of the country.