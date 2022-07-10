US factory linked to baby formula shortage reopens, again

A US baby formula factory that had recently shut down for a second time this year, compounding a national shortage, reopened on July 1, medical firm Abbott told AFP on Saturday.

The plant in Sturgis, Michigan had been closed for several months following a recall of the formula manufactured there, after it had been suspected of causing two infants to die.

Production resumed in early June, but was halted once more days later due to flooding, again delaying deliveries of its EleCare brand of hypoallergenic formula.

"We restarted EleCare production at Sturgis on July 1," an Abbott spokesperson told AFP by email Saturday.

The earlier shutdown had exacerbated a national shortage of some infant formula brands that had been due to Covid-related supply and labor issues.

US President Joe Biden, whose administration has been accused of reacting slowly to the crisis, ordered airlifts to bring in tons of foreign-made baby milk by military aircraft.