Pope Francis expresses solidarity with people of Sri Lanka

Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace in Sri Lanka, which has been rocked by instability for months over a worsening economic crisis. "I join in the pain of the people of Sri Lanka who continue to suffer the effects of political and economic instability," the pope said Sunday in his weekly Angelus prayer.

Published July 10,2022
Pope Francis on Sunday expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who "continue to suffer from political and economic instability" and appealed for peace in the country.

"Together with the bishops of the country, I renew my appeal for peace, I implore those in authority not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people," the pontiff said in his Angelus message, speaking from his balcony in St. Peter's Square.

Frustration with the economic crisis boiled over on Saturday in Sri Lanka, when a huge crowd of protesters surged passed armed guards into the presidential palace and took it over. Protesters stormed the building and forced the president to agree to resign.