Copenhagen shopping centre preparing to reopen after shooting

The Copenhagen shopping centre where three people died and four were seriously injured in a shooting incident earlier this month is due to reopen on Monday, police in the Danish capital said.



"If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to come and talk to us," police tweeted on Sunday, saying they would be on duty at Field's on Monday morning.



The shots were fired at Field's shopping mall in southern Copenhagen.



A 22-year-old Dane is in custody in connection with the July 3 shooting. He is being held in a psychiatric unit while the investigation proceeds.



