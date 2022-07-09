US imposes visa restrictions on 28 Cuban officials

The US imposed visa restrictions on 28 Cuban officials on Saturday, accusing them of engaging in the suppression of anti-government protests in the country.

Senior members of the Cuban Communist Party (CCP) and officials in the Caribbean country's communication and media sectors will face restrictions, according to a statement from the State Department.

The statement accused CCP members of engaging in the suppression of anti-government protesters in July 2021.

During the rallies, the government also prevented Cubans from communicating with each other and blocked communications with the outside world, according to the statement.

It further said: "State media officials continue to engage in a campaign against jailed July 11, 2021 protesters and their family members who speak publicly about their loved ones' cases."