Search on for one buried after German house blast; three in hospital

Four people with injuries had been pulled from the ruins of a collapsed house in western Germany by early Saturday after what officials assume was a gas blast.



At least one person remains buried in the rubble, but authorities said they had been able to maintain sporadic contact with her. The precise cause of the blast in the town of Hemer remains unknown.



At least two of those pulled from the ruins remain in "acute danger," said fire department spokesperson Andreas Schulte.



Of the two other rescued, one has been taken to hospital, but is not in serious condition. The other person sustained only minor injuries.



The house collapsed after the blast, Schulte said. "I've seen buildings after gas blasts before, but I've never seen such utter destruction."