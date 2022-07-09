Death toll rises to 11 in Italy glacier collapse

The death toll from a glacier collapse in the Italian Alps rose to 11, local media reported on Saturday.

Search and rescue teams found another dead body after a large chunk of a mountain glacier collapsed in the Italian Dolomites last week, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Nine victims are Italian, while two others were Czech citizens, the report said.

Last Sunday, the avalanche of snow, ice and rocks hit a group of alpinists who were rope climbing on Marmolada, the highest mountain in the Dolomites, between the northern Italian regions of Trentino and Veneto.

According to studies by Italy's state-run CNR research center, the glacier will not exist anymore in the next 25-30 years and most of its volume is already gone due to the effects of global warming.