US to provide Ukraine with additional $400M in security assistance

The US on Friday announced a new package of security assistance worth $400 million to Ukraine including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, according to a senior Defense Department official.

The package includes four HIMARS, additional ammunition for the rocket systems, three tactical vehicles, demolition munitions, spare parts, and 1,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition, the official told reporters in a background call, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"This is a new type of 155 millimeter artillery ammunition. It has greater precision. It offers Ukraine precise targeting precise capability for specific targets," said the official.

With the new aid, the number of HIMARS provided to Ukraine reached to 12, said the official.

"I know there's been some Russian reports that they have destroyed the Ukrainian HIMARS systems. That is not correct. The Ukrainians have those systems and are making use of them," the official added.

Later, Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said the US has committed $2.2 billion of security assistance to Ukraine in the last three weeks "as we support their fight to defend their democracy."

"In total, the United States has committed approximately $8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $9.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine," the statement added.