Putin threatens 'catastrophic consequences' of further sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened far-reaching consequences for the West if further sanctions are imposed against Russia.



Speaking at a meeting with members of government, Putin said "a further use of sanctions can lead to more serious, without exaggeration I may say, catastrophic consequences for the global energy market," as reported by news agency Interfax on Friday.



Putin once again referred to the "economic blitzkrieg" the West was waging on Russia. While claiming it had failed, he did admit that "these actions, the restrictions are damaging our economy, and many risks are present."



Putin said Russian companies will have to prepare for the oil embargo and look for more opportunities for exporting energy.



