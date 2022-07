Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called the death of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe an "irreplaceable loss."

In a telegram to Abe's family, Putin called Abe an "outstanding statesman" who had done a lot to develop "good neighbourly ties between our countries."

"I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss," Putin said, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.