NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he was "deeply saddened by the heinous killing" of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot Friday at a campaign event.

Stoltenberg tweeted that Abe was "a defender of democracy and my friend and colleague over many years".

He expressed his "deepest condolences" to Abe's family, current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and to "the people of NATO's partner Japan at this difficult time".