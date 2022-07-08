News World Lavrov: Little to discuss if West urges Ukraine to keep on fighting

If the EU and the US want to help Ukraine win on the ground "then we probably have nothing to discuss with the West," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at his closing remarks at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

