Kremlin says it used small portion of potential in its 'operation'

Kremlin says it used small portion of potential in its 'operation'

"Russia's potential is so great that only a small portion of it is being used in the special operation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 08,2022
Russia has only used a small portion of its potential in its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's remarks come after President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks.

