GERMANYS FM BAERBOCK ACCUSES RUSSIA OF AVOIDING TALKS

Germany's FM Baerbock accuses Russia of avoiding talks

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of refusing to enter into proper negotiations after he left the G20 meeting in Bali early.



"The fact that the Russian foreign minister spent a large part of the negotiations here not in the room but outside the room underlines that there is not even a millimetre of willingness to talk on the part of the Russian government at the moment," Baerbock said on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.



She highlighted that Lavrov was not present at talks to consider how to improve global food supply and distribution problems, which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.



The vast majority of representatives at the meeting had condemned "Russia's brutal war of aggression," Baerbock said. "The appeal of all 19 states was very clear to Russia: this war must end," she said.



In the evening, Baerbock planned to travel on to the island state of Palau in the South Pacific.





