FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: I PERSONALLY WILL NOT MISS UKS BORIS JOHNSON

French Minister for the Economy and Finances Bruno Le Maire speaks during the press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris on July 7, 2022 (AFP)

The resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrates that populism and Brexit were not a good mix, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, adding that he personally would not miss Johnson.

The scandal-ridden Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as Prime Minister after he dramatically lost the support of his ministers and most Conservative lawmakers, but said he would stay on until his successor was chosen.

Asked for his reaction to Johnson's decision, Le Maire told France Info radio: "It proves, in any case, that Brexit mixed up with populism does not make for a good cocktail for a nation."

"Personally, I won't miss him," added Le Maire.

"What Boris Johnson will leave behind him, I do not think it will be particularly brilliant," Le Maire also said.





















