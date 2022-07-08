Çavuşoğlu and Lavrov discuss possible grains corridor on sidelines of G20 meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday said he discussed with his Russian counterpart the ongoing war in Ukraine and the possibility of a grains corridor through the besieged Black Sea ports.

He met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Indonesia's Bali.

Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20, which comprises the world's largest economies including Russia, the world's most sanctioned country.

They also discussed the export of products such as grain and fertilizer, he said.

Çavuşoğlu said the G20 meeting was "very constructive."

In their first session, the foreign ministers discussed the "strengthening of multilateralism," he said.

In a tweet, Çavuşoğlu said: "We must strengthen effective multilateralism and cooperation on food, energy and migration crises, the effects of which we feel more and more every day due to the war in #Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, multilateralism has been weakened by the unilateral steps taken by many countries or some organizations. One of the most recent example to this is the war in Ukraine. However, due to the inadequacy of the international system in general, multilateralism is gradually weakening."

In the second session on food and energy security, Çavuşoğlu talked about Türkiye's efforts on exporting the grains needed globally from Ukraine and Russia.

Çavuşoğlu said he had also mentioned the joint plan with the UN the on grain corridor.

Türkiye's foreign minister also met with his Dutch and Spanish counterparts on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

He discussed economic and energy cooperation with Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, and met with Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme David Beasley to discuss "grain export from #Ukraine & cross-border aid to #Syria," according to his tweet.