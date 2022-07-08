Biden "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by Abe killing

President Joe Biden expressed outrage at the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, calling him a champion of the U.S.-Japan alliance who cared deeply about the Japanese people and democracy.

"I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo , former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement.

"Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy."







