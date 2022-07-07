News World Zelensky: Kharkiv university destroyed in Russian missile strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address that the Pedagogical University in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv was destroyed in a Russian strike on Wednesday.

Ukrainian journalists walk in the yard of National Pedagogic university destroyed by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (AP)

The main building, lecture halls, university museum and scientific library were hit, Zelensky said in his evening video address.



"This characterizes the Russian invasion with 100% accuracy. When it comes to the definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most," Zelensky said.



He also said weapons sent by Kiev's Western partners were working "very powerfully" and praised their accuracy.



The Ukrainian army is using the artillery to destroy depots and other targets that are logistically important for Russia, he said.



"And this significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army. The losses of the occupiers will only increase every week, as will the difficulty of supplying them," he said.





















