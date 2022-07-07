UK PM BORIS JOHNSON TELLS TORIES HES PREPARED TO STEP DOWN

 Contact Us
UK PM Boris Johnson tells Tories he's prepared to step down

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign on Thursday after great pressure as more than 50 politicians have resigned from his government within the past 48 hours. Johnson will resign as the Conservative leader but continue to serve as the prime minister until the party elects a new leader.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 07,2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Conservative Party official Graham Brady that he will stand down, amid growing anger about his handling of allegations of misconduct by another party official, a Downing Street source says.

A spokesperson for the office said Johnson "will make a statement to the country today." According to the BBC, he will publicly announce his resignation, likely before lunchtime.

The BBC also reported that the prime minister has resigned as Conservative Party leader.

A new Conservative leader is set to be in place by the party conference in October, a Downing Street source said, according to the PA news agency.

OPPOSITION CALLS JOHNSON'S EXPECTED RESIGNATION "GOOD NEWS"

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday that news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation was "good news for the country".

"We don't need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government," Starmer said. "We need a fresh start for Britain."