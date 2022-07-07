UK PM BORIS JOHNSON TELLS TORIES HES PREPARED TO STEP DOWN

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
has told Conservative Party official Graham Brady
that he will stand down, amid growing anger about his handling of allegations of misconduct by another party official, a Downing Street
source says.
A spokesperson for the office said Johnson "will make a statement to the country today." According to the BBC, he will publicly announce his resignation
, likely before lunchtime.
The BBC also reported that the prime minister has resigned as Conservative Party
leader.
A new Conservative leader is set to be in place by the party conference in October, a Downing Street
source said, according to the PA news agency.
OPPOSITION CALLS JOHNSON'S EXPECTED RESIGNATION "GOOD NEWS"
Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday that news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation was "good news for the country".
"We don't need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government," Starmer said. "We need a fresh start for Britain."