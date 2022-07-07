UK PM BORIS JOHNSON TELLS TORIES HES PREPARED TO STEP DOWN

Boris Johnson

British Prime Ministerhas told Conservative Party officialthat he will stand down, amid growing anger about his handling of allegations of misconduct by another party official, asource says.A spokesperson for the office said Johnson "will make a statement to the country today." According to the BBC, he will publicly announce his, likely before lunchtime.The BBC also reported that the prime minister has resigned asleader.A new Conservative leader is set to be in place by the party conference in October, asource said, according to the PA news agency.

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, said on Thursday that news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation was "good news for the country".



"We don't need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government," Starmer said. "We need a fresh start for Britain."

