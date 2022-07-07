RUSSIA REACTS WITH GLEE TO JOHNSONS RESIGNATION IN LONDON

News World Russia reacts with glee to Johnson's resignation in London

Russia reacts with glee to Johnson's resignation in London

DPA WORLD Published July 07,2022 Subscribe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 7, 2022 (REUTERS)

Russia greeted the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with ridicule on Thursday.



The deputy chief of the Russian security council, Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram that "the 'best friends' of Ukraine are leaving. 'Victory' is in danger!"



He added that Johnson's resignation was the "rightful result of British impudence and politics from the gutter. Especially on an international level."



The British prime minister is one of the most ardent supporters of the Ukrainian government in its fight against the ongoing Russian invasion.



Johnson announced his resignation as leader of the conservative party on Thursday. It is customary for the leaving prime minister to remain in office until a successor has been elected, but reports suggest that many in the party are against Johnson's continuing premiership.



Medvedev also wrote that further allies of Ukraine may break away. "We are waiting for news from Germany, Poland, and the Baltic states," he wrote. However, the governments in these countries are not in imminent danger of collapse.



Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that "as far as Mr Johnson goes, he does not like us. And we do not like him either," according to news agency Interfax.



He also said that he hoped that "more professional people" would assume power in Britain, who also understood the need for dialogue. "But at the moment, that hardly seems likely," he said.





























