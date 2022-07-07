Paris plans €20 billion package to fight cost of living crisis

France is aiming to boost people's purchasing power with a financial aid package worth around €20 billion ($20.3 billion), amid the current crisis.



The government held consultations about series of measures that could include a further cap on energy prices, petrol subsidies, rent controls, and increases to pensions and benefits.



The proposed law would have to pass through parliament, where the opposition is expected to demand extensive support measures.



France has spent €23 billion since 2021 to combat rising prices and the higher cost of living, particularly on capping electricity and gas prices for consumers, Economic Minister Bruno Le Maire said.



Due to these measures, France has the lowest inflation rate in the eurozone, Le Maire said, with an expected 5% this year compared to more than 8% for the eurozone as a whole.



"The government is doing a lot and the government is the tax payer," Le Maire said. However, businesses would also have to do their bit to support the public, he added, calling on businesses to raise employees' salaries if they could afford to do so.



Furthermore, businesses that are profiting from the current crisis should use these profits to help people, he said.



"Not everything is financially possible," the minister said, pointing to calls for more help on one hand and the growing government debt on the other.



He emphasized that public finances were approaching a critical limit and that government debt and the deficit would have to be cut back step by step.



