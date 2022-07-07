Mexican president, U.S. counterpart to discuss irregular migration next week

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that he will present a proposal for a "bold" immigration policy to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden when he meets with him on July 12 at the White House.

Speaking at a daily news conference, Lopez Obrador said the migration crisis both nations are facing will be the leading topic of discussion.

He said the aim of the policy is to regulate the migratory flow between the two countries.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office said it detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021.

Lopez Obrador said part of the joint plan he will present to Biden includes the negotiation of work visas for farmers, workers and professionals.

"We will have recommendations on agreeing on labor problems, regulating migration flows and legalizing the hiring of workers," he noted.

The announcement came after at least 53 people were found dead in a tractor-trailer in the U.S. state of Texas last week.

Authorities found dozens of deceased migrants inside the back of the truck in San Antonio amid high temperatures on June 27.

Lopez Obrador said 22 Mexicans were among the dead.

Biden described the deaths as "horrifying and heartbreaking" and said the tragedy "underscores the need to go after the multibillion-dollar criminal smuggling industry preying on migrants and leading to far too many innocent deaths."















